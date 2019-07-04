Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 68.96 N/A -0.06 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 18.66 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 and a Quick Ratio of 13. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rafael Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 60.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.