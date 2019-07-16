Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 60.59 N/A -0.06 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 60.9%. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.