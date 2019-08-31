Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 63.24% and its average price target is $71.5.

Roughly 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.