Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.62 N/A -0.06 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 13 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.