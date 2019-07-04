Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 68.96 N/A -0.06 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 and a Quick Ratio of 13. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 71.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.