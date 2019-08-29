Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.09 N/A -0.08 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, which is potential 240.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.