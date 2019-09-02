Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.