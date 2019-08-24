Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.03 N/A -0.08 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.