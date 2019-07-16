Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 60.59 N/A -0.06 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.01 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rafael Holdings Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 157.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.