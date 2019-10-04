Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,832,015.81% -3.3% -2.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,715,775.75% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 53.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.