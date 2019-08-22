Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 59.03 N/A -0.08 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 117.06 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 73.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.