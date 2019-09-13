Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.30 N/A -0.08 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 32.2%. Insiders owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.