Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 1.56 30.81M 0.37 70.53 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8 0.34 2.80B 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Radware Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Radware Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radware Ltd. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 123,685,266.96% 4.7% 3.2% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 34,525,277,435.27% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Radware Ltd. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Radware Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares and 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Radware Ltd. had bullish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 9 of the 13 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.