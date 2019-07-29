Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Since Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.91 N/A 0.37 64.68 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.63 N/A 2.88 11.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radware Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Radware Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Radware Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radware Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Radware Ltd. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Radware Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Radware Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $42, which is potential 41.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radware Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 58.3%. About 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has stronger performance than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Radware Ltd.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.