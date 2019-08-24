Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.81 N/A 0.37 70.53 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.75 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radware Ltd. and I.D. Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radware Ltd. and I.D. Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Radware Ltd. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. I.D. Systems Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radware Ltd. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Radware Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radware Ltd. and I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 61.6% respectively. Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 28.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year Radware Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than I.D. Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Radware Ltd. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.