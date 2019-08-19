Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.88 N/A 0.37 70.53 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.36 N/A 0.49 29.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radware Ltd. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radware Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Radware Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radware Ltd. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Radware Ltd.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Radware Ltd. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively CommScope Holding Company Inc. has an average price target of $24.5, with potential upside of 126.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Radware Ltd. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 99.8%. Radware Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Radware Ltd. had bullish trend while CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Radware Ltd. beats CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.