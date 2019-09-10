Radware Ltd. (RDWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.70 N/A 0.37 70.53 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 200.94 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Radware Ltd. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radware Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has weaker performance than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.