Radware LTD (RDWR) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $16.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Raised Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 1.07M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 131,383 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 281,541 shares to 88,459 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

