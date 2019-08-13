Radware LTD (RDWR) Share Price Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Stake; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Value Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $616,500

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 539,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 549,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 1.55 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 139,459 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 323,189 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 14,736 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 3,747 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 552 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 7,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id stated it has 12,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Country Club Company Na has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.22% or 25,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 293 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 426,035 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi (NASDAQ:LABL) by 16,344 shares to 157,054 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

