Radware LTD (RDWR) Position Has Increased by Cadian Capital Management Lp; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Discovery Capital Management Upped by $38.24 Million Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company's stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 58,827 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company's stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 867,836 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,933 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.