Radware LTD (RDWR) Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; North Star Investment Management Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Lifted by $603,840

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 37,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 24,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 61,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 207,757 shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 34,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 9.57 million shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 21,269 shares to 253,203 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) by 222,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 51,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 13,360 shares in its portfolio. Advisory has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leonard Green And Ptnrs Lp reported 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,889 shares. Maryland Capital holds 0.18% or 13,000 shares. Hartline Inv holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,091 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Financial Services Inc owns 733,333 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 116,509 shares. Hemenway Limited Co holds 1.93% or 107,954 shares. 68,975 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Invest accumulated 3,792 shares.