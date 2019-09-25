Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.70 N/A 0.37 70.53 Infinera Corporation 4 0.85 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Infinera Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radware Ltd. and Infinera Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radware Ltd. and Infinera Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Infinera Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 12.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radware Ltd. and Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 83.8% respectively. Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 28.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Infinera Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Radware Ltd. had bullish trend while Infinera Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Infinera Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.