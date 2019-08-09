Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Comparing side by side

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.98 N/A 0.37 70.53 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.68 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radware Ltd. and Harmonic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Radware Ltd.’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Harmonic Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radware Ltd. and Harmonic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Harmonic Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.67, with potential upside of 7.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.5% of Radware Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Radware Ltd. was less bullish than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Radware Ltd. beats Harmonic Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.