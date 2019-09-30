Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Comparing side by side

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 1.56 30.81M 0.37 70.53 Cisco Systems Inc. 49 2.14 4.24B 2.74 20.23

In table 1 we can see Radware Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cisco Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radware Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Radware Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radware Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 123,685,266.96% 4.7% 3.2% Cisco Systems Inc. 8,709,942,481.51% 32.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cisco Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Radware Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Cisco Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.3 average target price and a 11.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares and 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. 28.5% are Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has weaker performance than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Radware Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.