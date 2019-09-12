Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.74 N/A 0.37 70.53 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 highlights Radware Ltd. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Radware Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Radware Ltd. is currently more expensive than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Radware Ltd.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radware Ltd. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 24.2% are B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Radware Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.