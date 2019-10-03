Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 1.48 30.81M 0.37 70.53 Airgain Inc. 12 2.66 8.64M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 124,033,816.43% 4.7% 3.2% Airgain Inc. 73,909,324.21% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. Its rival Airgain Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Airgain Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radware Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radware Ltd. and Airgain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 43.9% respectively. 28.5% are Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year Radware Ltd. was less bullish than Airgain Inc.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Airgain Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.