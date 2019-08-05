Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.91 N/A 0.37 70.53 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Aerohive Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility and Risk

Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Radware Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares and 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. About 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has weaker performance than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.