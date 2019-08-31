Radware LTD Ord (RDWR) Shares Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Position by $548,340; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (RDWR) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 21,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 94,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 115,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 78,244 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 633,890 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc Com Cl A by 74,338 shares to 138,340 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 401,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Telxius enhances its Security service with Radware – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 128,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In by 260,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.