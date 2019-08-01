Radware LTD Ord (RDWR) Share Value Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lifted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $401,506

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (RDWR) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 21,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 94,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 115,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 18,770 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 1.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD) by 537,774 shares to 656,817 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 109,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.66% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2.11M shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Ltd Partnership reported 110,684 shares. 213,522 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Weik Cap holds 0.89% or 36,545 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,730 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 8,751 shares. 321,545 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oakworth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Roosevelt Investment Group has 8,660 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.54M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Vestor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 853 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 6,350 shares. 7,128 were accumulated by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 33,248 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.