Radnet (RDNT) Valuation Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lifted Holding; American International Group Lifted Sm Energy Co (SM) Position by $782,880 as Valuation Declined

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 65,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 271,343 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 206,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 2.60 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.91 million market cap company. It closed at $15.04 lastly. It is down 9.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was made by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 15,834 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 64,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Gru LP has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 26,942 shares. Pennsylvania-based Schneider Corporation has invested 0.41% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 7.11 million shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 15,349 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 155,756 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 67,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP owns 15,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest holds 65 shares. 186 are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.