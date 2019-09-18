Radnet (RDNT) Stake Has Raised by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Raised Holding by $393,578 as Shares Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 1.97M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 286,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 880,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 84,620 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pennsylvania reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 5,227 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Ltd Partnership De accumulated 161,815 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.06% stake. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning Inc reported 9,516 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 145,234 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 356 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.55M are owned by Westfield Cap Mgmt L P. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 38,041 shares to 574,087 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corp by 13,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,928 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

