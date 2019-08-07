Radnet (RDNT) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; Harbour Investment Management Lowered Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857 as Share Value Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 97,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 88,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 185,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 240,214 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 58,822 shares. Smith Moore & Co holds 0.8% or 8,814 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,690 are owned by Duff & Phelps Invest. Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 520,284 shares. 21,864 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Dorsey Whitney Trust Commerce Ltd Com holds 4,344 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.11% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Com has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 527 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.51% or 71,800 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has 1,280 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 110,204 shares to 156,273 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (LTPZ) by 37,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).