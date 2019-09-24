Radnet (RDNT) Share Price Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Upped Its Stake; As Woodward (WWD) Valuation Rose, Terril Brothers Has Lowered Stake by $2.51 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 101,984 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 171,197 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RadNet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2018 Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “Ezra Expands Its Full-Body Cancer Screening Service to California – PR Web” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,300 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 144,016 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company invested in 88,398 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 9,833 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 8,438 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 87,536 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 15,317 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westwood Holding Gp has 0.13% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 8,703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.97% or 19,070 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,619 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Axa accumulated 0.01% or 25,100 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 21.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 31,300 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.