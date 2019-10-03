Radnet (RDNT) Position Has Increased by Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp; Great West Life Assurance Company Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Lifted by $1.96 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 166,319 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 85,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 346,083 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 260,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 8.35 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 61,755 shares to 556,380 shares, valued at $54.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 214,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).