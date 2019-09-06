Radnet (RDNT) Holder Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Eqt (EQT) Holding Upped by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 558,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 4.74 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.31M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 3.81 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 71,080 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of stock. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. The insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aviva Public Limited reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 191,855 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 490,684 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 101,832 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 1.26 million shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 26,895 shares. Coastline Trust has 23,610 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 210,491 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Investors Limited has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 12,400 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 66,591 shares to 500,769 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,232 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB).