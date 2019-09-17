Radnet (RDNT) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Position by $12.09 Million; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Home Depot Com (HD) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 464.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 929,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 42,900 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, down from 54,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $228.02. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 32,482 shares to 337,912 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,956 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.16% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co reported 2.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 52.69M were accumulated by State Street. Somerset Communication reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fosun reported 2,700 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 700 shares. 73,767 are owned by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Saturna Cap stated it has 10,178 shares. Wisconsin Cap Llc has 5,282 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,991 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1.12% or 6,597 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 14,378 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 30,399 shares to 617,446 shares, valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 777,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,914 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).