Radnet (RDNT) Holder Moab Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $13.11 Million; Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 185,264 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 6.76 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 33.29 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.