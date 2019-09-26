Radnet (RDNT) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lifted Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Market Valuation Rose, Agf Investments Has Upped Stake

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $333.51. About 314,885 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 116,166 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Ftse Japan Etf by 2.42 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $61.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 20,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,072 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 2,167 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Liability invested in 32,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Cibc World Corp has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 6,551 shares. Ww Asset has 2,940 shares. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 117 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 264,132 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 33,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.12% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 163 are held by Carroll Assoc Incorporated. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 120,504 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 29 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

