RadNet Inc. (RDNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Since RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.60 N/A 1.13 64.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RadNet Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. Genomic Health Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RadNet Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RadNet Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genomic Health Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

RadNet Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Genomic Health Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Genomic Health Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Genomic Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RadNet Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Genomic Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a -4.77% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94% of Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of RadNet Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Genomic Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year RadNet Inc. was more bullish than Genomic Health Inc.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors RadNet Inc.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.