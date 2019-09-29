RadNet Inc. (RDNT) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 15 2.45 38.61M 0.73 20.15 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 132 1.81 48.03M 4.52 29.80

Table 1 demonstrates RadNet Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RadNet Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RadNet Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RadNet Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 263,549,488.05% 32.2% 3.2% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 36,469,248.29% 17.8% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

RadNet Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RadNet Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RadNet Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has an average target price of $162, with potential upside of 22.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RadNet Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 96.8%. 4.7% are RadNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year RadNet Inc. has stronger performance than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats RadNet Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.