Radnet Com (RDNT) Position Has Upped by Beck Mack & Oliver Llc; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lowered Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake by $320,000; Stock Value Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 149,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 538,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 202,247 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $650.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 279,798 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,990 shares to 355,196 shares, valued at $38.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd..