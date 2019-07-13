Radnet Com (RDNT) Holding Has Lifted by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Cut Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 56,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.18M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 492,223 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 262.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 866,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, up from 330,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 294,607 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RadNet acquires Medical Arts Radiology – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet Enters into Second Joint Venture with Dignity Health in California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Tr Pr Shs B by 316,598 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,439 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Publishes Its Catastrophe Exposure Data Schema Publicly – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 34.20 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.34% or 10,350 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 41,729 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 2,510 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd owns 205,800 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 295,003 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Arrowstreet Cap LP has 17,976 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 29,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Com accumulated 19,278 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 13,674 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 22,734 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has 0.37% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cookson Peirce & Communications owns 120,360 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.

