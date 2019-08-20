Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Rose While Dafna Capital Management Increased by $408,500 Its Position; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $12.75 Million; Valuation Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 777.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 91,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 3.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 140,066 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 375,865 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $211.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares to 5,052 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Hopfield Jessica had bought 12,800 shares worth $246,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

