Radius Health (RDUS) Stake Upped by Healthcor Management Lp; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) as Stock Price Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 572,460 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 204,082 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. 18,000 shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT, worth $306,000. On Friday, February 1 Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,841 shares. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $54,536 was made by Kelly Joseph Francis on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.