Radius Health (RDUS) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Increased Stake; Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $43.45 Million as Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 349,908 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd accumulated 42,706 shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 230,503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 47 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 120,945 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Co reported 211,318 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 16,410 were reported by Conning. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Inc holds 0.17% or 44,000 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability reported 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu owns 171,653 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 1.15M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 462,356 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.03% stake. Horizon Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,993 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $67.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares to 5,052 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

