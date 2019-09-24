Radius Health (RDUS) Holder Dafna Capital Management Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Rose, Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 44,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $335.55. About 726,027 shares traded or 47.29% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 451,483 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.02% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Parametric Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 107,407 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 300 shares. Artisan LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 830,451 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 1.48 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 200 shares. 290 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,436 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 41,290 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 99,736 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Dafna Mngmt Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 27,000 shares to 217,554 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 71,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 68.76 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 50,888 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 6,912 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.1% or 6,700 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 19,146 shares. 65,441 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 22,281 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Highstreet Asset Management owns 8 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 4,080 shares. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 199 shares. Stephens Ar reported 2,537 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 2,400 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Management reported 2,091 shares stake. 6,551 are held by Cibc World Markets.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.