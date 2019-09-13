Radius Health (RDUS) Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $480,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stake by $988,232 as Stock Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 380,335 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 84,431 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 53,670 shares to 205,440 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 124,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 10 shares. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 9,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Gp has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 3,319 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 45,484 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,442 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1,557 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 80,500 shares. Knott David M has 0.79% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 77,269 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 159,471 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 317,860 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.1% stake. Pictet Asset Management reported 288,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,555 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radius Health Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radius Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Radius Health (RDUS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,785 shares to 12,008 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,916 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 81,695 were reported by Voya Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 3.01 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 52,545 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thompson Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,845 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 2.39 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 3,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,192 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 12,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.06% or 51,270 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 12,813 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 27,286 shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Integrates with LendingPad LOS Nasdaq:NMIH – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love NMI Holdings (NMIH) – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.