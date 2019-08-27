Radius Health (RDUS) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Position by $1.36 Million; Commerce Bank Has Raised Danaher (DHR) Holding by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 440,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.18 million, up from 431,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 53,414 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23M, up from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 5,231 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.41% or 483,145 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Company invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Private Cap has 1.84% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Regions Fincl accumulated 62,711 shares. Optimum Invest reported 14,434 shares. Select Equity LP stated it has 1.20M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,020 were accumulated by Monroe State Bank And Tru Mi. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montecito Bancorporation Trust holds 6,160 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has 1,848 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. City Communication has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. 88,673 are held by Calamos Ltd Llc. Geode Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.12M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 588,706 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,092 shares to 53,250 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,159 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Hopfield Jessica also bought $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 6,992 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 23,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.62 million are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 507,029 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 32,727 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 105,900 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership owns 705,574 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,006 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 496,548 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Vanguard Grp reported 4.11M shares. Switzerland-based Bb Biotech Ag has invested 3.4% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 18,582 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.42 million shares.