Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.97 N/A -4.45 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Radius Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 4.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.7% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.