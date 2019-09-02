Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|8.64
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|23.17
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.61% and an $33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 177.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
