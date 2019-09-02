Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 8.64 N/A -4.45 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.17 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.61% and an $33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 177.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.